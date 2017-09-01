‘Fight Night’ double murder arrest
Kindred Spirits Brewing celebrates year one by ramping up production

Co-owners Joe Trottier, left, and Jason Trottier. (Mike Platania)

GOOCHLAND, Va. — One of the region’s youngest breweries is giving itself a first-birthday gift.

Kindred Spirit Brewing, which just celebrated its first year in business, is ramping up its production capacity at its Goochland facility to meet demand.

The company is preparing to add two 60-barrel fermenters to its brewery at 12830 West Creek Parkway in the West Creek Business Park. The additions will take it from a 5,000-barrel brewing system to roughly 7,000 barrels.

Co-owners and brothers Joe and Jason Trottier said they hope to have the tanks operating in the next few months.

Joe Trottier said the increased volume will help Kindred Spirit supply restaurants and retailers statewide that carry its beers, including some of the Richmond area’s newest grocers.

“We’re in Wegman’s and Publix,” he said. “But you have to prove you can keep up stock.”

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com. 