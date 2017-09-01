Intermission Beer Co. opens Labor Day weekend

Alleged ISIS supporter arrested in Henrico
Posted 11:09 am, September 1, 2017, by

Intermission Beer Co. will open at 10089 Brook Road. (Mike Platania)

HENRICO, Va. — The stage is set for Henrico’s latest brewery.

Intermission Beer Co. is opening this weekend at 10089 Brook Road in Henrico, in a strip center next to Virginia Center Commons.

The first beers to be pulled from Intermission’s taps will be a Belgian Blonde, English Mild, and a Pale Ale. It’ll offer flights and 13-ounce pours to start, with plans to offer growler fills and possibly distribute in the future.

Husband-and-wife owners Justin and Courtney White have handled the build-out themselves. The couple met in VCU’s theater program, which laid roots for the brewery’s name.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com. 