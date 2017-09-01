Hermitage powers past Henrico 27-12

Alleged ISIS supporter arrested in Henrico
Posted 10:33 am, September 1, 2017, by

Glen Allen, Va - Behind the steady play of quarterback James Carney and a second straight outstanding defensive effort, the top ranked Hermitage Panthers improved to 2-0 with a 27-12 win over Henrico.

Carney started the scoring on a 5 yard TD run in the first quarter. He finished with 155 total yards and two scores, one rushing and one passing.

Jalin James returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and two Alex Burton field goals gave the Panthers (2-0) a 20-0 lead at halftime.

Henrico (0-1) was led by Tyrell Ellison's 113 yards and a TD on the ground.