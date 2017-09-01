Officer: No injuries 2 car crash involving Henrico police cruiser

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are working a two-car crash involving one of their own in Henrico County Friday night.

A Henrico police officer was involved a wreck on southbound Laburnum Avenue near Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Photos from the scene show a Henrico police cruiser that ran off the road and into a ditch.

Another car was in the ditch behind that cruiser.

An officer at the scene said that no one was injured in the crash.

There has been no word on what caused the crash or if the weather was a factor.

No additional details were available as of 10:30 p.m.

