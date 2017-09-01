Henrico teachers throw back-to-school party at Essex Village

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Dozens of Henrico High School teachers, police officers, and community leaders threw a back to school party Friday at the Essex Village community in Henrico.

Arriving on school buses, the teachers delivered more than 100 back-to-school packets filled with school supplies.

Organizer and Henrico High School teacher Salman Parvaiz said the program helps bridge the between teachers and the community.

“The community is figuring out Henrico is not going anywhere. We want the community in our school. If they won’t come to us, we’ll come to them,” Parvaiz, a Physics teacher, said. “Every year the school supplies come from the community members, from family members, from friends and different teachers. It’s just absolutely amazing. It just keeps growing.”

Parvaiz said while it is heartening to see smiles on the children’s faces as they get excited for school, he hopes the program’s impact lasts longer than just a single day.

“I am a firm believer that strong academics occur when the community is involved. When you have the community involved, classroom behavior becomes better,” he said. “This bridges the gap between the teacher and community, so now the community is getting very excited about it, teachers are getting very excited about it.”

This is the third year of Henrico High School’s back-to-school supplies celebration.