EAT restaurants have Sept. promotion to help Hurricane Harvey victims

RICHMOND, Va. – Central Virginia diners can help victims of Hurricane Harvey through a purchase at any EAT restaurant partner.

All September long, guests can help raise money for hurricane victims.

Enjoy a Deep Eddy Texas Mule and $5 will go to the United Way of Greater Houston.

Each location has also created an exclusive dish to help bring awareness to those affected by Harvey and for every one of these featured dishes sold, another $5 to the United Way of Greater Houston.

The United Way are in great need of support to help provide fresh water, clothing and food for families devastated by the storm,” EAT restaurant said in a press release. “Now every guest that joins us has a special opportunity to help those in this time of dire need.”

The EAT restaurant partners include Fat Dragon, Beijing on Grove, Red Salt, Foo Dog, Boulevard Burger and Brew, Wong Gonzalez, Wild Ginger and Osaka.