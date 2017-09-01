Confederates open with shutout of Mills Godwin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Glen Allen, Va - Despite having two first half scores called back due to penalties and two first half interceptions, the Lee-Davis Confederates found their rhythm in the second half and shutout Mills Godwin 30-0.

Confederates quarterback Zach Lass threw for 206 yards and an first quarter 21 yard TD pass to Ned Anthony, but was also picked off twice in the first half, thwarting drives. Lee-Davis (1-0) led 10-0 at the half thanks to a standout defensive effort that kept Godwin on their half of the 50 for most of the first 24 minutes.

Anthony also had a fumble return for a touchdown on defense.

Josh Rice had two TDs rushing and Joseph Hudnall added a first half FG.