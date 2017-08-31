West End dad’s disappearance worries family and neighbors

Jon Burkett will have more on Brian McGowan’s disappearance on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A father and good neighbor, 52-year-old Brian McGowan has mysteriously disappeared.

The West End dad was reported missing by his family when he left his apartment on August 18, 2017.

Now police believe he may be in danger.

McGowan is described as an ideal neighbor.

“He’s calm, collected, he stayed to himself, rather quiet person,” said one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

People living in a West End community say they would see McGowan often, walking his dog. The two were inseparable.

“I’ve seen him go on trips but he always takes his dog and for him to leave his dog behind, it’s unlike him,” said James Walker, his next-door neighbor.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that is not the only thing McGowan left behind: his cell phone was also inside the apartment.

“He left his phone behind. Which is really unusual too, because I always see him with his phone on his side,” said Walker.

Police say McGowan is missing and endangered.

His family is searching for answers, while neighbors all agree his disappearance is out of character. “It’s kind of shocking. I hope he is OK,” said the woman we are not identifying. “I’m praying for his family for a safe return.”

“Let your family know you are OK,” said Walker. “You are a good guy and don’t let things get to you. Just try to be strong and come out so people can help you. Don’t try to deal with it yourself.”

Neighbors say McGowan’s disappearance was discovered when his family came to help him move and he wasn’t there.

McGowan is described as a white male, 6’0” and approximately 180 pounds.

He owns a 2009 gray Nissan Altima with Virginia vanity tags, BRIANJ.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.