Sweeten your day with dessert tacos

RICHMOND, Va. - Local Baker Leanne Fletcher from Big Herm's Kitchen was back with us today and shared her sweet recipe for her Dessert Tacos. Big Herm's Kitchen is located at 315 N. 2nd St. in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchen.com

SWEET LEANNE’S DESSERT TACOS

Ingredients

2/3 cup (about 2 7/8 oz.) all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup whole milk

2 large eggs

1/4 cup butter melted

¼ cup cinnamon

¼ cup sugar

1 cup raspberry

1 strawberries

apple pie filling

cool Whip

Directions:

Whisk together flour, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk in milk and eggs just until combined. Whisk in melted butter until smooth. Chill 15 minutes.

Preheat a waffle cone maker to medium. Spoon 2 Tblsp of the batter in a thin layer in center of preheated waffle cone maker. Cook until golden brown, 1 minute to 2 minutes. Working quickly and using a small spatula or butter knife, remove shell from waffle cone maker, and gently drape over a metal or wooden rod. Gently shape into a taco shell, and cool completely, about 3 minutes.

Mix cinnamon and sugar together. Pat on sugar mixture on hot tacos

Add in pie filling, fruit or ice cream.

Top with whip cream