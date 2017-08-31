Suspect wanted for Hanover County bank robbery

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say the robbery happened at approximately 12:43 p.m. at a bank located in the 7000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The male suspect is accused of entering the business and handing a bank teller a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot.

No weapon was displayed during the bank robbery, police say.

The suspect is described as a black male, with a large build, wearing a green cap with a blue brim, a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.