Stone Brewing Presents: Stone’s Throw Down in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. - Stone Brewing Company is paying homage to the people of Richmond and the one year anniversary of their Richmond location with a festival. Stone's Throw Down in RVA is September 9 at Brown's Island from 1pm - 10pm. The festival will feature live music from groups like Lettuce, The London Souls, NO BS! Brass Band, JEFF The Brotherhood, The Bright Light Social Hour, Pontiak and more. Tickets are $10 and no ticket required for children 12 years old or younger.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.stonebrewing.com or call (804) 489-5902.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LOVELAND DISTRIBUTING}