Police impostor uses stun gun on Virginia driver

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old Virginia driver thought he was being pulled over by police on Route 460 in Sussex County. The teenager told officers he pulled over Sunday night at about 9 p.m. when he saw blue lights flashing in his rear view mirror.

But the person in the car with blue light, was no law enforcement officer.

“The person impersonating an officer actually leaned out his car window and yelled for the victim to move on down the road just a little further,” Sussex Sheriff’s Detective Derrick McKenzie said.

Investigators called what happened next, very alarming.

“He ran up to the victim’s vehicle as soon as he stopped and hit him in the shoulder with a stun type weapon,” Detective McKenzie said.

The suspect demanded cash from the driver. Once he got the money, he drove off.

It all happened so quickly, the driver was only able to give investigators a basic description of the man who attacked him.

“[He was] dressed in a police type uniform, which was blue or dark in color, long-sleeved, and [he was wearing] a mask,” Detective McKenzie said.

Investigators further described the suspect as a 6′ to 6’3″ black male.

A car with blue lights was reported the week before on Route 460 in Southampton County, but in that case no one was pulled over.

Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.