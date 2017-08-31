One blood donation can save up to three lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - With blood banks across the nation experiencing supply shortages, the American Red Cross is working hard to recruit people to donate throughout central Virginia. Communication Director, Bernadette Jay, stopped by our studio with some information on an upcoming blood drive taking place at the Science Museum of Virginia. The RVA Cares Blood Drive is September 5 at the Science Museum of Virginia from 1pm - 7pm.

For more information you can call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit http://www.redcrossblood.org.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE AMERICAN RED CROSS}