How Harvey’s rain will impact your weekend plans

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine in Central Virginia on Thursday. An isolated shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

The remnants of Harvey will bring some rain Friday into Saturday.

The period of steadiest rain looks like it may fall between sunset Friday and sunrise Saturday.

Rain will turn more scattered during Saturday afternoon.

Highs will be near 70° on Friday and in the upper 70s on Saturday.

Rainfall amounts will be up to an inch in many spots, but some locations south of I-64 could see in excess of 1 to 2 inches.

The rest of the holiday weekend will be dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the lower 80s Sunday and the low to mid 80s on Labor Day.

Highs will approach 90° in spots on Tuesday before a cold front brings some thunderstorms next Wednesday.