Going south of the border with ‘Big Herm’

RICHMOND, Va. - Fan favorite "Big Herm" Baskerville, Owner of Big Herm's Kitchen, takes us south of the border with his delicious Rolled Shrimp tacos! Big Herm's Kitchen is located at 315 N. 2nd St. in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchen.com
BIG HERM’S ROLLED SHRIMP TACOS
INGREDIENTS:
1 tablespoon corn oil
1/2 sweet onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 jalapenos, finely diced
1 teaspoon cumin, toasted and ground
2 medium tomatoes, diced or one (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 pound shrimp, peeled, deviened and cut into 1/2 inch pieces
salt and pepper to taste
1 handful cilantro, chopped
12 (4 inch diameter) corn tortillas
oil for frying
Directions
- Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat.
- Add the onions and saute until tender, about 5-7 minutes.
- Add the garlic, jalapenos and cumin and saute about a minute.
- Add the tomatoes and simmer until the sauce thickens, about 2-3 minutes.
- Add the shrimp and cook for 2-3 mins
- Remove from heat, season with salt and mix in the cilantro.
- Heat the oil in a pan to 350F/180C-375F/190C.
- Dip the tortillas in the oil two at a time until soft, about 10 seconds, and place them in a stack on paper towels.
- Place 3 tablespoons of the shrimp mixture on each tortilla tightly roll it up and skewer with a toothpick to keep sealed.
- Fry in the oil until golden brown on both sides, about 1 1/2 mins per side