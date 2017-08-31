Going south of the border with ‘Big Herm’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Fan favorite "Big Herm" Baskerville, Owner of Big Herm's Kitchen, takes us south of the border with his delicious Rolled Shrimp tacos! Big Herm's Kitchen is located at 315 N. 2nd St. in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchen.com

BIG HERM’S ROLLED SHRIMP TACOS

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon corn oil

1/2 sweet onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 jalapenos, finely diced

1 teaspoon cumin, toasted and ground

2 medium tomatoes, diced or one (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 pound shrimp, peeled, deviened and cut into 1/2 inch pieces

salt and pepper to taste

1 handful cilantro, chopped

12 (4 inch diameter) corn tortillas

oil for frying

Directions