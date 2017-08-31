Guns, drugs seized after men open fire in the street

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two men were arrested and “face a long list of charges” following an early morning situation on Cottonwood Drive in Petersburg. Police were called to that block at about 5:40 a.m. when someone saw the men shooting guns in the street.

“Police arrived to the scene and witnessed a crowd in the roadway and observed shots being fired into the air,” a Petersburg Police spokesman said. “Officers approached and three males fled on foot with two being apprehended.”

Deontae Balthrop, 27, of Chester, and Dominique Hill, 27, of Petersburg were taken into custody.

“Officers recovered three handguns, one of which belonged to a third suspect that dropped his gun as he fled. Also recovered was cocaine, marijuana, a scale, OxyContin and Xanax pills,” the police spokesperson said.

Balthrop and Hill were charged with Possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, Possession of Marijuana, Brandishing a firearm, and Obstruction of Justice. Hill was also wanted on multiple warrants for missing court in multiple jurisdictions and was arrested on those charges, police said.

Police would like witnesses to come forward to help in the investigation. Witnesses were asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.