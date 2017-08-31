× Missing Henrico man last seen leaving West End home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have asked for help finding a missing Henrico man.

“Brian James McGowan, 52, was reported missing by his family when he left his home on August 18, 2017, in the western portion of Henrico,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “[He is] is believed to be endangered.”

McGowan was described as a white male, 6’0” and approximately 180 pounds.

He could be driving a 2009 gray Nissan Altima, Virginia license, BRIANJ.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Witnesses or friends of McGowan can email news tips and photos here.