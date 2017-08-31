Bow Ties for Back-To-School

Missing man last seen leaving West End home
Posted 12:06 pm, August 31, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Go back to school in style with signature bow ties and pocket squares by Keylon Mayo AKA “Mr. Klean Kut VA”! He was back with us this morning to show off some of his unique men's accessories! Keylon is now licensed through Virginia Commonwealth University and features a specialty VCU bow tie.  For more information, visit http://www.mrkleankut.com/