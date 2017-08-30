Tap 20 Tavern has 20 beers on tap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A new restaurant bar and lounge located in the heart of downtown Richmond is now open.

Tap 20, as the name suggests, features 20 beers on tap as well as craft beers from local breweries.

Their menu features items like custom pasta bowls and beer-battered shrimp.

Dyllan Shaw, Tap 20 Tavern's marketing director, said the location will define the types of crowds they attract.

"We're looking for a more young professional crowd, but we're certainly never going to turn away the mature crowds,” Shaw said. “We're right near VCU, the Sigel Center [and] not too fare from VMFA and the other museums.”

The establishment is already planning events and special deals for customers, including a “$2 Tuesday” menu and “Taco Thursdays.”

