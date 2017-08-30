Students learn money-making skills at ITAC’s Advanced Technology Camp

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Time flies during the summer, even when you’re using your time wisely.

“There’s no time for boredom,” ITAC Business Development Director Rachel Pest said. “We keep them very busy during this week and they’re thoroughly enjoying the competition. And they’re getting into running their company and their brand and making sure they have the best quality product.”

The product? Clocks.

The ITAC “Dream It, Do It Advanced Technology Camp” is free for high school students who are interested in learning about advanced manufacturing technologies.

“Before now I thought that college was the only way you could really get such a good paying job,” 11th grade student Benjamin Cook said, “but obviously there are so many more ways than that.”

In building these clocks, the students are split into teams and introduced to ways of creating, running, and marketing their own company.

“Four-year colleges get pushed a lot and that’s great,” Rachel said, “but it’s not for everybody. We want to show them more options of jobs they can have right out of high school earning a great paycheck.”