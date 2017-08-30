It’s Good and Gluten-Free!

RICHMOND, Va. – Local cake decorating extraordinaire Michael Hall joins us LIVE in the studio to share a recipe for a delicious gluten-free vanilla cake. Michael explains the science of eliminating gluten from a recipe and the alternative ingredients needed to bake this amazing cake. For more information you can visithttp://kingdom-cakery.weebly.com/

Gluten Free Vanilla cake

2 1/2 – cups of Gluten Free flour

1 – teaspoon baking soda

2 – teaspoons baking powder

1 – teaspoon salt

1 1/2 – cups of sugar

1 – stick of butter

2/3 – cups of oil

1/2 – tablespoon vanilla extract

3 – eggs

1 1/2 – cup of milk

This recipe makes between 6.5 & 7 cups of batter

(add additional ingredients for special flavors)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine butter, oil, and sugar in mixer (mix until well combined and smooth). In a separate bowl combine Gluten Free flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt and set aside. Add vanilla extract and eggs to the butter mixture. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture alternating with the milk (dry-wet-dry-wet-dry). Pour batter in cake pans. Baking time depends on the size of the pans that are used.

This recipe can fill 2 – 6×3 inch pans. To make a bigger cake you may have to double or triple the ingredients.