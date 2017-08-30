Homeless man sexually assaulted on Brown’s Island, suspect at large

RICHMOND, Va. — After a sexual assault on Brown’s Island nearly two weeks ago, police still don’t have much to work with.

The suspect’s description is vague.

Officers rushed to the popular downtown destination in the early morning hours of August 19 after a male suspect raped a homeless man.

“A lot of bike riding, walking, just a good family environment,” said Sean Caudle.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett a homeless man had been sleeping on a stage when a man approached.

The two chatted for about 10 minutes and then sources say the man asked, “Do you want to have sex?” When the other man said no, Crime Insider sources say he was beaten, thrown from the stage and sexually assaulted.

“I can’t understand how it’s possible, with all the security from the federal building, the police department downtown,” said city resident Bambole Osby. “For something like that to happen down here in a haven if you will of the city, it just doesn’t make any sense.”

Police confirmed they received a 911 call around 6 a.m. The victim was unable to give a good suspect description, but Crime Insider sources say the incident was captured on surveillance cameras from the federal building and detectives are working the case.

“It’s a well-lit, well-traveled area. It won’t change how I feel,” said Osby. “I still feel safe, I feel that the city will help protecting us. If this incident took place, I’m believe the city will do something to make citizens feel safer.”

Crime Insider sources say they don’t believe the two men knew each other. If you were in the area of Brown’s Island on August 19 and saw something suspicious, call police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.