Final Score Friday 2017: Week 2 scoreboard

Posted 11:06 pm, August 30, 2017, by and

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week two of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

 

Week 02 Scores
Henrico Thur
 Smithfield
 Thur
(1)Hermitage 7:00
 (4)Dinwiddie
 7:00
Woodside Thur
 Glen Allen Thur
(6)Highland Springs    
(7)Monacan 7:00
(9)Lee-Davis Thur Meadowbrook
 Thur
Mills Godwin 7:00
 (10)Varina 7:00
Deep Run Thur
 Matoaca Thur
Atlee 7:00 Cosby
 7:00
Prince George
 Thur
 John Marshall Thur
Clover Hill
 7:00
 Petersburg
 7:30
Midlothian Thur
 Colonial Heights
 Thur
Powhatan
 7:30
 New Kent
 7:00
Hopewell
 Thur
 Bruton Thur
Tabb
 7:00
 King William
 7:00
Middlesex
 Thur
 Washington & Lee
 Thur
Rappahanock 7:00
 Mathews
 7:00
St. Christophers
 Fri Armstrong Fri
Trinity Episcopal 4p
 Thomas Jefferson 4p
St. John Paul the Great Fri
 (3)L.C. Bird Fri
Benedictine 4:30
 (5)Thomas Dale
 6p
(2)Manchester Fri
 (8)Douglas Freeman Fri
Riverbend 7:00
 James River 7:00
Jamestown Fri Patrick Henry
 Fri
Huguenot 7:00
 Caroline
 7:00
Fork Union Fri
 Louisa
 Fri
Goochland 7:00
 Chancellor 7:00
Essex Fri
 Lancaster Fri
Franklin
 7:00
 Sussex
 7:00
Northampton
 Fri
 Charles City Fri
Northumberland
 7:00
 Southampton 7:00
West Point Fri
 Fredericksburg Christian
 Fri
Rappahanock Co.
 7:00
 King & Queen 7p