Chesterfield softball team taking donations for Harvey victims

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Some Central Virginia softball players are stepping up to do whatever they can to help those in Texas after Hurricane Harvey hammered the Texas coast.

Fusion Fastpitch softball and the Mid-Cities Civic Association in Chesterfield are hosting an event at their field off Quinnford Boulevard this weekend.

They are planning to fill a tractor trailer with goods donated by the community to ship off to a sister team in Houston.

“They’ve lost everything their school supplies, their book bags, their softball equipment... they have nothing but what was on their back,” said Amy O’Connell with the Mid-Cities Civic Association.

This weekend’s event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Community members can stop by and drop off any goods or clothes. They are also asking for softball equipment that will be given to a local team.