Suspicious bag found near dumpster at Short Pump Town Center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police and Fire HAZMAT responded to Short Pump Town Center Tuesday afternoon after the discovery of a suspicious bag near a dumpster.

Police said the incident started when a security officer noticed someone leaving a book bag near a dumpster in a service access area on the north side of the mall.

The security officer contacted emergency services, who responded to the scene around 4:20 p.m.

“Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal team members conducted their investigation and determined the bag contained stolen merchandise from a clothing store at the mall,” said a Henrico Police spokesperson.

There was no public safety threat and mall operations were not impacted, according to police.

Investigators said they will review surveillance footage and continue their investigation into the shoplifting case.