RICHMOND, Va.–

The New School for Back To School Ministry of The Richmond Partnership of Churches is now in its 11 year and gearing up for the annual New Shoes give-a-way on Labor Day. This year the Ministry will host the new shoe give-away at two locations, at Third Street Bethel A.M.E. Church, 614 N. Third Street and The Annex of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 1701 Turner Road, Richmond, doors will open at 8:00 a.m. The Ministry is meeting the needs of students on the North and South of the James in Metropolitan Richmond and in surrounding counties. New shoes will be given out free of charge to students Kindergarten to 12th grade, parents must accompany their children to the location closet to them. The giveaway will end at 4 pm with each child walking away one pair of new shoes.

The Ministry began in 2006 at Third St. Bethel AME, 712 pairs were given out to students, and it has grown to a total of over 76,000 pairs of new shoes given out. This year, there are a total of thirteen churches in the ministry. including Temple Beth-El. To donate new shoes or a monetary gift call 804-221-7394 or 804-937-0901.