Missing two-year-old boy found safe behind parents’ home

UPDATE: Levi was found unharmed behind his parents home.

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — The search continues for a two-year-old boy who wandered away from his Farmville-area home, according to Sam Davis with the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The search for Levi Hertzler is focused around his home along the 5600 Deer Run Road, the Farmville Herald reported.

Hertzler was last seen wearing yellow rain boots and a camouflage jacket. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

It is believed Hertzler walked away from his home around 11 a.m.

Foul play was not suspected in his disappearance.

