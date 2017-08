Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - A new clinical study is taking place at OrthoVirginia for people who have had surgery on their meniscus, but are still expecting persistent knee pain and are not a candidate for a total knee replacement. Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, Orthopedic Surgeon, shares more about the procedure for an "artificial meniscus" and who is eligible for this study.

To learn more about this trial, visit https://meniscus-trial.com/ or call 844-680-8951.

