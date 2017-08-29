Chesterfield man killed in crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield man was killed Monday night when his pickup truck ran stop sign and hit an embankment on River Road.

Harold L. Thomas, 75, of Matoaca Road, was driving the 1991 Ford F150, police said.

Police are still investigating what caused Thomas to crash at the intersection of Matoaca and River roads.

The accident was reported at about 10:43 p.m. Monday.

