Find your Zentivity™

RICHMOND, Va. - According to National Alliance on Mental Illness, it's estimated that over 43 million adults in the US Experience Mental Illness in any given year which can lead to fall out in the workplace and at home. Licensed marriage, family therapist, and best-selling author, Marianne Clyde, shares her groundbreaking new book, “Zentivity™: How to Eliminate Chaos, Stress, and Discontent in the Workplace that advocates for strong mental health. Clyde has spent the last 27 years helping people get set free from unhealthy thought and behavior patterns that keep them stuck in low productivity and unsatisfactory results. For More Information visit http://www.marianneclyde.com
