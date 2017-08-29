Busch Gardens will stay closed Tuesday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is closed Tuesday due to the weather.

“Due to sustained inclement weather associated with the recent tropical storm, Busch Gardens will be closed today, Tuesday August 29,” a theme park spokesperson posted on the Busch Gardens Facebook page. “We apologize sincerely for the inconvenience, but hope you all stay safe and dry today.”

Kings Dominion has switched to Friday thru Monday operation and will reopen to on Friday.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten will continue to parallel the East Coast, spreading rain over Virginia on Tuesday. The system could become Tropical Storm Irma as it crosses the Outer Banks and moves out to sea.

Strong winds, coastal flooding, and flooding rainfall is likely along the Bay and Virginia Beach. The storm will move quickly, so conditions will improve Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be a dry day, but a few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible Thursday.

