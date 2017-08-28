Video shows carjacking suspect being dragged down street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- A carjacking suspect was injured while being dragged in a wild altercation caught on video in Kent, Washington, Friday.

Video posted on Twitter shows a man clinging to the driver's side door of an SUV and being dragged down the street as his pants fall to his ankles. When the driver stops, the man stands up and continues to pull on the handle, prompting the driver to accelerate again.

Police told KIRO the man, who has not been publicly identified as of Monday afternoon, had punched and tried to get inside multiple vehicles.

Police arrested the suspect, who was later taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials didn't release the severity of his injuries.

The victims also suffered minor injuries during the struggle, according to KIRO.

The case is under investigation.