Thieves trick Henrico grandma in store, go on $15,000 shopping spree

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — It took thieves less than 30 minutes to go on a $15,000 Short Pump shopping spree using a 77-year-old Henrico woman’s credit cards.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said the thieves got her cards after they tricked her while she was shopping at TJ Maxx in Henrico’s West End.

“I was approached by a young man,” the woman began. “He had these blouses on a hanger and he said ‘ma’am, could I ask you for your opinion?'”

The young man, who the woman said appeared to be a teenager, said he was shopping for his grandmother and needed help picking out the perfect outfit.

While she spoke with the young man, she said someone else reached into her purse, which she had left in her shopping cart.

“They took the wallet out of my pocketbook,” she said.

After stealing the woman’s wallet from her shopping cart, the thieves went to town in Short Pump, spending more than $6,500 at the Apple Store, more than $5,000 at Best Buy, nearly $1,800 at Target, more than $1,000 at Kohl’s and nearly $700 at Victoria’s Secret.

The victim said she did not realize her cards were gone until she was about to leave the store.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you,” she said. “I don’t know why they picked on me.”

The victim advised other women to never put their pocketbook in their shopping cart.

“If you do, don’t ever turn away from it,” she said.

Police have not released information about the suspects in this crime.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.