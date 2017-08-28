Driver charged after woman killed walking on Broad Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The woman struck by a car while she walked along Broad Street in downtown Richmond has died.

Naomi S. Benoit, 64, of Richmond, was hit August 3 as she attempted to cross the North 8th Street crosswalk, police said. Benoit died from her injuries August 26.

"The vehicle that struck her, a Chevrolet Sonic, was traveling southbound on North 8th Street making a left turn. The driver stated he did not see the pedestrian walking northbound in the crosswalk," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The driver, De’Jon L. Hicks, 26, of Emporia, was charged with failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian. Additional charges may be pending."

The incident was reported at 1 p.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Crash Team Officer Roderick Rose at 804-646-1343 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Witnesses and friends of Ms. Benoit can email news tips and photos here.