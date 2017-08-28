Jon Burkett surprises local families with back-to-school shoes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Back-to-school shopping can be stressful for parents as the costs for clothing, shoes, and school supplies can quickly add up.

So CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, surprised a few families who were out shoe shopping at the Glen Allen Shoe Carnival.

As a part of CBS 6 Gives, Burkett surprised the families with two pairs of twos.

“Hey I noticed that you were buying your grandson some shoes,” said Burkett. “I know shoes can be pricey, especially during school time. So the folks here at Shoe Carnival have a little buy one, get one half off. So tell him to pick up another pair and we’re going to buy his shoes for him.”

“That’s great,” said the grandfather. “Go ahead and pick out another pair. I really appreciate that man.”

“It’s no problem man. We are happy to do it,” added Burkett.