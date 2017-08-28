Police: Man on bike stole Dominion Energy truck

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police have asked for help finding the man who stole a Dominion Energy truck.

The truck was stolen while a Dominion Energy worker checked the power meter behind Time2Learn child care center on Jefferson Davis Highway near the Colonial Heights/Chesterfield County line on August 11, police said.

“As investigators reviewed security footage, they discovered that a black male wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt and a ballcap rode a bicycle to the area behind the same business,” a Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers spokesperson said. “Minutes later, the suspect could be seen behind the wheel of the stolen truck.”

The truck was later recovered in the 16000 block of Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.