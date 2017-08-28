17-year-old arrested in connection to Petersburg homicide

PETERSBURG, Va. – Petersburg Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to Friday’s homicide of a Chesterfield County man.

Police were called to a home near the 200 block of Spring Street to respond to a shooting. The homeowner told investigators they heard someone knocking on the door saying he had been shot. When police arrived, the shooting victim had died.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Albert R. Freeman of Chesterfield County.

A 17-year-old Petersburg resident has been arrested and charged for his role in the homicide.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation and are seeking additional information from the public.

If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in the area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.