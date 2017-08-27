Here’s what South Texas looks like now

The strongest hurricane to hit the United States in more than a decade was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday, but Harvey is far from over.

Sunday saw Texas grappling with dangerous flooding as the storm continued to dump water on the state.

This is what parts of south Texas look like after Harvey battered the area with wind and heavy rains:

Houston

Flooding in Houston prompted more than 1,000 high water rescues as residents attempted to flee.

CNN’s Rosa Flores witnessed the rising water levels from Harvey’s rain bands.

Buildings in Houston are damaged and trucks are flipped over after Hurricane Harvey blew through on August 26.

Rockport

A damaged home is surrounded by floodwaters on August 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

A small plane sits damaged in a destroyed hangar August 26 after Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas.

Damage can be seen August 26 along the coast of Rockport, Texas.

Port Aransas

A boarded-up Red Roof Inn in Port Aransas shows the damage it suffered on August 26.

A gas station sits mangled in Port Aransas, Texas, on August 26.

Portland

Portland, Texas, sits across the Nueces Bay from Corpus Christi, Texas, which was hit hard by the storm. These images were tweeted by a reporter with CNN affiliate KRIS.

More damage cause by #HurricaneHarvey in Portland. I don't know the name of the street because the sign flew off. pic.twitter.com/6Lmjdh9ieN — Anayeli Ruiz (@AnayeliNews) August 26, 2017

#HurricaineHarvey caused some major damage to this home in Portland. pic.twitter.com/yHdJIvGTsz — Anayeli Ruiz (@AnayeliNews) August 26, 2017

Rafael Lemaitre, a longtime federal government spokesman, posted these pictures of White Oak Bayou in Houston.

White Oak Bayou now vs yesterday. Still early. #harvey pic.twitter.com/G0wdcTE3fM — Rafael Lemaitre (@ItsRafLemaitre) August 26, 2017

Galveston

CNN field producer Jason Morris took this photo of a memorial to the deadly 1900 “Storm of the Century” in Galveston, Texas.