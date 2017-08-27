Police investigating Highland Springs homicide

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. — Police are investigating a homicide that sent two people to the hospital in Highland Springs Sunday morning.

Police received a shooting call for service just after 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Cosby Street. Two adult victims were transported to VCU Medical Center.

At this time no suspect information is being released and it is unknown how many fatalities there are in the shooting.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.