Group plans 10-day march from Charlottesville to DC: ‘This is a movement’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Hundreds of people are gearing up Monday to march from Charlottesville to the nation's capitol over ten days.

News of the event comes just two weeks after violent protests in the city claimed the life of one person and injured many others when self-proclaimed neo-Nazis rallied to save a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E Lee.

A coalition of students, faith leaders and community activist groups have not announced they are coming together to march more than 100 miles to the White House in what is being called the March to Confront White Supremacy.

Organizers said supporters will start walking Monday along Route 29. Ten days later, they play to arrive in Washington, D.C.

Mohammed Maeem, a spokesperson for the march, said the event is Charlottesville’s response to the hate.

“Really this is a movement, this is a march towards the arc that is more loving that is more caring that is more empathetic,” Maeem said. “That is diverse and… representative of the communities that have been affected not only now, but historically, and we cannot and will not tolerate that anymore.”

MARCH TIMELINE