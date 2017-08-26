The worst is yet to come with Harvey

Want to see something incredible? Watch #Harvey transition from "remnants" to a Major Cat. 4 Hurricane in 72 hours. #PrelimNonOperational pic.twitter.com/EvxSH1WgxW — Cory Mottice (@EverythingWX) August 26, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday at 10 pm CDT (11 pm EDT) as a category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph between Corpus Christi and Port O’Connor, Texas.

Here is the wind history since Friday afternoon. All times are in CDT:

120 mph, category 3 — 2 pm

125 mph, category 3 — 4 pm

130 mph, category 4 — 6 pm

130 mph, category 4 — 10 pm (first landfall before moving over Aransas Bay)

125 mph, category 3 — 1 am (second landfall on shore of Copano Bay)

115 mph, category 3 — 2 am

110 mph, category 2 — 3 am

100 mph, category 2 — 4 am

90 mph, category 1 — 5 am

85 mph, category 1 — 6 am

80 mph, category 1 — 7 am

75 mph, category 1 — 9 am

Even though Harvey has moved inland and the wind speeds are not quite as strong, it will continue to be a major problem. Harvey’s movement will be very slow or stationary through the rest of the weekend. Movement for the first half of the coming week will not be significant.

Rainfall totals through Saturday morning already exceeded 10″ in localized areas. Austwell, Texas has 14.5″ of rain. Here’s a Doppler plot of some of the rainfall:

Additional rainfall totals and wind reports can be found here.

As it sits over eastern Texas, it will continue to bring moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico, and this will produce heavy rainfall for days to come. Rainfall will last through at least mid-week, if not longer. Additional totals from this point forward could exceed 30″, bringing storm totals over 40″ (which Richmond typically gets in a full year).

Computer models gradually bring the remnants of Harvey up into the Plains and Mississippi River valley later in the week.

More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.