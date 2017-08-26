Fludd, Bridy power Monacan past Hanover 26-14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hanover, Va. - Monacan raced out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 26-14 win over Hanover in a 4A opener for both teams.

Chiefs running back Korey Bridy had 177 yard of total offense and scored all four of Monacan's touchdowns. He had two touchdown receptions and a 7 yard TD run in the first quarter alone.

Syour Fludd, beginning his fourth year as starter at QB for the Chiefs, threw for 284 yards and a touchdown.

Hanover quarterback Tyler Elrod connected with Honor Derricott on an 80 yard TD pass in the second half for the Hawks lone touchdown. Eric McLemore Jr. had 121 yards receiving for Hanover.

Monacan (1-0) hosts Glen Allen in week 2 while Hanover (0-1) is off.