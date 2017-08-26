Father dies from injuries in fatal King George dirt bike accident

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A man has died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident that killed his 2-year-old son in King George County Wednesday.

The crash occurred just after 8:15 p.m. on Comorn Road, less than a mile north of Igo Road. State Police say that 21-year-old De’Shon T. Brown was riding a youth dirt bike with his son Brayden in the northbound lane of Comorn Road when he lost control of it and crashed in the roadway.

Brayden was thrown from the bike and into the travel lane and moments later, a 2007 BMW traveling northbound came upon the pair and the crashed bike and was unable to avoid striking them.

Brayden died at the scene of the accident.

De’Shon Brown was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital and succumbed to his injuries Friday.

The 22-year-old driver of the BMW was not injured in the crash and will not face any charges.

The crash is still under investigation.