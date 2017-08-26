Dale’s Dark Zone Defense shuts out Cosby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While Thomas Dale's running back Chris Tyree will get most of the attention with his 197 yard, two touchdown performance on just eight carries, it was the Knights defense that was the story in their 45-0 win over Cosby.

The Dark Zone Defense held the Titans to just 81 yards of total offense, forced two turnovers and had two safeties.

Tyree's 70 yard touchdown run at the end of the 2nd quarter gave the Knights a 23-0 halftime lead. They would increase it to 30-0 on an Emilio Johnson six yard touchdown run.

Isaiah Minns made it 36-0 in the fourth quarter on the Knights' 4th rushing touchdown of the night.

Dale showed off their new Wing-T rushing attack to the tune of 350 yards and five touchdowns with three different running backs reaching the endzone.

One bad thing for Thomas Dale in the game was penalties, they had 17 of them.