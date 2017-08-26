LOOK! Waterspouts spotted in Chesapeake Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAPE CHARLES, Va. -- Several waterspouts were spotted in the Chesapeake Bay Friday morning, WTKR reported.

Folks posted pictures of the waterspouts, saying one formed around 8:30 a.m. off the coast of Cape Charles and stuck around for a few minutes before dissipating.

Another waterspout was reported around 9:50 a.m. near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Waterspouts are formed when sunshine heats shallow water near the coast. Warm, moist air rises quickly to form storm clouds and easterly winds add to spin in the updraft.