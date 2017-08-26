LOOK! Waterspouts spotted in Chesapeake Bay

CAPE CHARLES, Va. -- Several waterspouts were spotted in the Chesapeake Bay Friday morning, WTKR reported.
Folks posted pictures of the waterspouts, saying one formed around 8:30 a.m. off the coast of Cape Charles and stuck around for a few minutes before dissipating.
Another waterspout was reported around 9:50 a.m. near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.
Waterspouts are formed when sunshine heats shallow water near the coast. Warm, moist air rises quickly to form storm clouds and easterly winds add to spin in the updraft.
Photo Gallery
37.267916 -76.017434