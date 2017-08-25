Weekend checkpoints scheduled for VCU’s Monroe Park Campus

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU Police will conduct two administrative checkpoints this weekend at two separate locations on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus.

During the checkpoints, officers will check drivers’ licenses and registrations.

The first checkpoint will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the 800 block of West Franklin Street.

The second checkpoint will take place on Sunday, Aug. 27, from midnight to 3 a.m. on the 1000 block of West Main Street.

Richmond Police will assist VCU Police during the stops. The checkpoints are grant-funded by DMV.