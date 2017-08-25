Camera catches near-miss at intersection with tall grass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Drivers are once complaining once again about tall grass they say is creating a dangerous situation at a South Richmond intersection.

The overgrown vegetation at the corner of Albany Avenue and East 4th Street is not just blocking drivers' views of the nearby busy Maury Street exit ramp, but is hiding a fire hydrant.

"Whoever's in charge of this place should be ashamed of themselves," said one woman who spoke with WTVR CBS 6 reporter Sandra Jones.

Drivers said the intersection is a short cut to get around backups on Maury Street heading to Interstate 95.

"I can't really see much because I have to look both ways to make sure no cars are coming," the unidentified driver said.

The woman said she was nearly struck twice -- once by a tractor-trailer -- while trying to enter the intersection.

"I was really scared at first and it just kind of shook me because I've been in a car accident before," she said.

WTVR CBS 6 first profiled the problem at this intersection two years ago: Grass can be measured in feet, not inches, on some city property

After getting no response from the city, the woman reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers.

Jones attempted to contact the owner of the vacant property, Shield Exit Ramp LLC/C/O North West Management LLC in Norfolk, but a voicemail stated the business was closed until next week.​

However, Richmond's Department of Code Enforcement has cited the company with a $50 fine as well as an additional $150 administrative fee.

And if the city ends up having to cut the grass, the property owner will have to foot the bill.

John Walsh, Code Enforcement operations manager, said crews could cut the tall grass as early as next week.

