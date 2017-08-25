Man arrested for murder outside elementary school
Talented Musician Kari Smith

Posted 1:01 pm, August 25, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Singer/Songwriter Kari Smith joined us in the studio for a LIVE performance.  She spent 10 years in Nashville before returning to the River City.  Her song, “Forgotten” was written and recorded to bring attention to “Project NAGA”, a non-profit focused on working with veterans.  You can catch Kari performing all over Richond, including Tuesday, August 29 at 6pm at Rock Bottom Brewery; Thursday, August 31 at 8pm at Halligan Bar & Grill; and again Friday, September 1 at 8pm at The Wine Loft - Glen Allen.  For more information on Project NAGA you can visit http://www.projectnaga.org/