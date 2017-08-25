RICHMOND, Va. - Local craftswoman Crystal Stokes of “Frank Community Farm” joined us in the Backyard Weather Garden to showcase handmade goods, such as sugar scrubs, bath salts and vegan milk bath. Crystal was joined by intern Eric Milton Hammond to show us how they create their one-of-a-kind cement planting pots. You can find Frank Community Garden products at farmers markets in the Richmond area. For more information please visit www.frankcommunity.org
Clay Planters
-
LemonAid for a great cause!
-
12th Annual Filipino Festival
-
Stop & smell the fragrant daylilies
-
Enjoy this *sweet treat and help support a great cause!
-
Shaynefully Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookies
-
-
The Anthem Lemonaid Restaurant Challenge kicks off today!
-
Enjoy delicious dishes for a great cause during the Anthem Lemonaid Restaurant Challenge
-
Fall vegetable planting tips
-
Anthem Lemonaid Restaurant Challenge: Garden Grove Brewing Co.
-
Enjoy a Sweet Rocky Road
-
-
Enjoy a great time at the Rassawek Spring Jubilee
-
Summer Suitcase Staples
-
*Buzzzzzzzzzzzzzz it’s time for the Bumblebee Jamboree