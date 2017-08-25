Man arrested for murder outside elementary school
Clay Planters

August 25, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. - Local craftswoman Crystal Stokes of “Frank Community Farm” joined us in the Backyard Weather Garden to showcase handmade goods, such as sugar scrubs, bath salts and vegan milk bath.  Crystal was joined by intern Eric Milton Hammond to show us how they create their one-of-a-kind cement planting pots. You can find Frank Community Garden products at farmers markets in the Richmond area.  For more information please visit www.frankcommunity.org