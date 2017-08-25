A New Festival in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND Va. – The Gluten-Free Food Allergy Fest makes its debut in Richmond. Alicia Woodward, Editor of Gluten Free & More Magazine shared a preview of the inaugural event that kicks off Saturday, August 26th andcontinues Sunday, August 27th at the Greater Richmond Convention Center from 10am to 4pm both days.

For more information on the festival you can visit http://www.glutenfreefoodallergyfest.com/